2 trips to North Korea with top US diplomat, 18 years apart

Portraits of late leaders Kim Il Sung, left, and Kim Jong Il, left, are seen along the motorcade route transporting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US diplomats in Pyonyang, North Korea, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. It began with quiet words from State Department officials: Apply for a new passport immediately. You may soon be going to a country for which ordinary U.S. passports are not valid for travel. Matthew Lee, Pool AP Photo