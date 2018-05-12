File-This Feb. 25, 2018, file photo shows Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin speaking during the panel Caring for our Veterans at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Fallin vetoed a bill late Friday, May 11, 2018, that would have authorized adults to carry firearms without a permit or training, dealing a rare defeat to the National Rifle Association in a conservative state. The veto comes after opposition from the business community and law enforcement authorities, including top officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation who have said it could erode public safety.
File-This Feb. 25, 2018, file photo shows Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin speaking during the panel Caring for our Veterans at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Fallin vetoed a bill late Friday, May 11, 2018, that would have authorized adults to carry firearms without a permit or training, dealing a rare defeat to the National Rifle Association in a conservative state. The veto comes after opposition from the business community and law enforcement authorities, including top officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation who have said it could erode public safety. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo
File-This Feb. 25, 2018, file photo shows Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin speaking during the panel Caring for our Veterans at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Fallin vetoed a bill late Friday, May 11, 2018, that would have authorized adults to carry firearms without a permit or training, dealing a rare defeat to the National Rifle Association in a conservative state. The veto comes after opposition from the business community and law enforcement authorities, including top officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation who have said it could erode public safety. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo

National Politics

Oklahoma governor angers gun and gay rights groups same day

The Associated Press

May 12, 2018 01:04 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY

Oklahoma's Republican Governor Mary Fallin has managed to anger both gun and gay rights groups on the same day.

In a flurry of actions Friday, the term-limited governor vetoed a bill that would have allowed adults to carry handguns without a permit or training, prompting the National Rifle Association to blast her for ignoring what it says was Fallin's promise to sign such a bill.

Fallin also signed a bill that permits religious organizations to exclude same sex couples from adoptions or hosting foster children. Gay rights organizations expressed outrage, with one saying the measure allows religious groups to discriminate based on their belief "that LGBTQ people should not be raising children."

The twin actions announced late Friday were among more than a dozen decisions on legislation taken by Fallin.

  Comments  