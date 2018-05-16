The Latest: NJ Transit still far from making safety deadline

The Latest on New Jersey Transit's progress toward meeting a Dec. 31 deadline for installing a federally mandated safety system (all times local):
9:35 p.m.
New Jersey Transit's latest report to federal regulators shows it's still far from reaching a Dec. 31 deadline to install federally mandated safety equipment.
NJ Transit's report for the first quarter of this year shows the positive train control emergency braking system was installed in 35 of 440 locomotives in its fleet. That's the same number reported at the end of last year.
Since the end of the first quarter, NJ Transit has installed positive train control in eight more locomotives to make a total of 43.
Seven more radio towers have been fully equipped since the period covered in the report, for a total of 44 out of 124.
The federal government required U.S. railroads to install the braking system after a deadly 2008 commuter rail crash in California. The original December 2015 deadline was extended three years.
