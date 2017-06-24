The good, the bad, and the ugly of the budget

A budget is a much more than a door stop -- it is a guide to the inner political psyche of those responsible for drafting it.
This week, the Republican legislature passed the two-year state budget and sent it to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk. It won’t matter much whether he signs it or not, since the Republicans have enough votes to override any veto.
Here is a look at some of the good, the bad and the ugly in the budget.
THE GOOD
1. Public school teachers will receive a pay hike of 9.6 percent over the next two years, which is a significant jump. North Carolina currently ranks 35th in the nation in teacher pay.
2. Teenagers aged 16 and 17 will no longer be automatically tried as adults. North Carolina was last state to pass this reform.
3. The legislature is moving to eliminate the waiting list for state-wide pre-kindergarten program. Last year there were 27,019 childen in NC Pre-K classes and 4,688 were on the waiting list. The budget has enough money to erase about 75 percent of the waiting list for the four-year olds.
4. An effort is underway to help the state’s five historically black universities, including offering tuition reductions and special scholarships for various campuses.
5. Funding was continued for the North Carolina Governor’s School, a pioneering summer program for gifted high school students that was on the Senate chopping block. Started in 1963, the program has enriched the lives of some 30,000 Tar Heel boys and girls, particularly those from rural areas. But its continued existence has been touch and go under the Republicans, in part, because it has been viewed skeptically by the religious right.
6. The legislature will cut $500,000 from the UNC law school budget, instead of the $4 million proposed by the Senate. This doesn’t really come under the category of “good,” but rather not nearly as bad as it could have been. The Senate proposed cutting the law school’s state appropriation by 30 percent in what was widely seen as an attempt to send a message about their unhappiness with Gene Nichol, a law school faculty member who has accused the legislature of favoring the wealthy over the poor in his newspaper columns. The law school’s budget woes are a major reason why it has been sliding in national standings.
THE BAD
1. The legislature in 2013 passed the largest tax cut in North Carolina history, part of what then-House Speaker Thom Tillis called “the conservative revolution.” An estimated three-fourths of the cuts went to the top 20 percent of income earners, in part, because they are the people who pay the most taxes.
This budget will cut individual income tax rates to 5.25 percent from 5.499 percent and the corporate rate to 2.5 percent from 3 percent in the second year, costing the state state $900 million annually when fully implemented. This means that the legislature will eventually have cut $3.5 billion annually in all their tax cuts -- money that could have gone for services that chronically under finances education and other programs. North Carolina, for example, ranks 41st nationally in per pupil spending for public education.
Here is a question for lawmakers: Which is most likely hindering industrial recruitment and economic development in small-town North Carolina -- high taxes or poor schools?
2. The legislature voted to eliminate state funding for legal aid to the poor. The state spends $1.7 millio to help finance three legal aid organizations. The average person who uses legal aid earns $12,000 per year and uses it for cases such as domestic abuse. The legislature’s action comes at a time when the Trump Administration has proposed killing Federal Legal Services Corp., which provides federal funding.
3. Whacked funding of Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein’s Department of Justice by $10 million, in a move that Stein said will force him to lay off one-third of his lawyers in the department. The move came as Stein has declined to represent the Republican position in court actions involving election laws, efforts to defund Planned Parenthood, and President Trump’s travel ban
THE UGLY
Hypocrisy alert. The Democrats attacked the Republicans for including in their budget a lot of small projects -- a practice widely known as pork barrel. There was a time when Democrats controlled the legislature when they were the pork-barrel kings. The Republicans ran campaigns against the Democrats, claiming they were going to come to Raleigh to clean up the process. Now, not so much. It is hard to decide which party is now more hypocritical.
