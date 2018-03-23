North Carolina voters are politically moderate, even when their government isn't

As we head into the midterm elections filled with uncertainties, there is one thing we can say with a high degree of confidence — that North Carolina is Main Street America.
Some of the most extensive testing of voter attitudes is done by the Gallup polling organization each year. It polls throughout the year in each state to test ideology and political leanings.
North Carolina typically comes out as a moderate state, with a small conservative tilt. That was again the case recently when Gallup released findings of the surveys it took in 2017.
Among other things the poll asked residents to identify themselves as conservative, moderate or liberal. The most conservative states were Wyoming, Mississippi, and Alabama. The most liberal states were Vermont, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
North Carolina was tied with Georgia as the 21st and 22nd most conservative states, slightly more liberal than Missouri and slightly more conservative than Ohio. In the South, only Florida and Virginia were to North Carolina’s political left.
To break it down, 36 percent of North Carolinians described themselves as conservative, 36 percent as moderate and 21 percent as liberal.
When questioned about party preference, North Carolina also came out in the middle. Nationally, 38 percent said they leaned Republican — and in North Carolina it was 39 percent. In the South only Virginia had a smaller percentage lean Republican.
Nationally, 45 percent said they leaned Democrat. In North Carolina, 44 percent said they leaned Democrat. North Carolina was the 22nd most Democratic-leaning state in the country, while it is the 29th most Republican-leaning state in the country.
When it comes to approving of the job of President Donald Trump, nationally Gallup found that 38 percent approved of the job the Republican president was doing, while in North Carolina 40 percent approved of the president.
In the South, only residents in Texas and Virginia gave the president lower marks.
The Gallup poll is unlike other polls because of its size and length.
The Gallup Daily tracking survey was conducted Jan. 20 through Dec. 30, 2017, and interviewed 180,106 adults, including 5,495 in North Carolina. The company conducted about 1,000 interviews most days. The survey had a margin of error nationally of 1 percent, and for most states a margin of error of 4 percent.
Unlike many polling firms, Gallup, formed in 1935, does not work for political parties or candidates.
This survey confirms many things that we already know — that North Carolina is a national battleground state with highly contested races for president, the U.S. Senate, and governor.
Democratic President Barack Obama carried North Carolina in 2008 by the closest margin of any state he won, while Republican Mitt Romney carried the state by his closest margin in 2012. Trump had a little breathing room in 2016, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton by a 49.8 percent to 46.2 percent margin.
Our Senate and governor’s races have been among the closest and most expensive in the country.
North Carolina’s governance, however, has been far more conservative than its population during the past decade. The Tar Heel State has among the most conservative legislatures and U.S. House delegations in the country.
That mismatch is largely the result of clever gerrymandering by the GOP legislature that has provided the U.S. House delegation with a 10-3 Republican majority. Major debates now occur in the GOP primary, including about who is most loyal to Trump.
The GOP legislature has maintained a veto-proof majority, where few seats have been competitive. The legislature has made North Carolina a national model for conservative public policy initiatives.
But the headlines about conservative policies — such as HB2 that regulated transgender bathroom access and the voter ID law that aimed to end out-of-precinct voting and same-day registration during early voting, among other restrictions — do not reflect the true character of the North Carolina electorate.
In free elections — in places where politicians have not gamed the system — one would expect more close elections for legislative and congressional seats in North Carolina.
