Long before the civil rights movement of the '60s, he gave voice to the powerless

Well before the civil rights movement of the 1960s, Louis Austin of Durham was a determined black man.

In the early 1930’s, Austin sat in the whites-only section of the segregated Carolina Theater.

After a concert, Austin bragged in public that “white people would never force him to sit in the buzzard roost with the Uncle Tom leaders of the Negro race.”

But that wasn’t half of it.

During his 44 years as editor and publisher of The Carolina Times, Austin railed against racial injustices, mapped challenges to racial segregation, was elected as justice of the peace in 1934, co-founded the Durham Committee on Negro Affairs, and in 1945 ran for Durham City Council.

He regularly called out the state’s powerful — senators, governors, newspaper editors, business leaders, prosecutors — telling them in unvarnished language how their racist actions or words were hurting African-Americans.

Austin not only used his newspaper to give voice to a powerless black community, but he served as a political organizer for change.

His remarkable life is chronicled in a fascinating new biography, “Louis Austin And The Carolina Times” by Jerry Gershenhorn, the Julius Chambers history professor at N.C. Central University.

The Austin biography also reminds us that the black freedom struggle has deep roots that go back decades before the celebrated civil rights demonstrations of the sixties.

When Louis purchased the Durham-based Carolina Times in 1927, the white press either ignored or demonized the black community, reporting mainly black crime.

A number of newspapers have served the black community, including The Carolinian in Raleigh and The Charlotte Post. There were also national black newspapers with national followings such as the Pittsburgh Courier, the Chicago Defender, and the Amsterdam Star-News.

Austin’s Carolina Times stood out because it had a statewide readership and because of Austin’s powerful voice — a form of advocacy that was often controversial and that undoubtedly cost him advertising revenue.

Born in Halifax County in 1898, Austin spent his career in Durham, a city with a substantial black middle class because of the presence of what is now N.C. Central and major black businesses.

In most ways, Austin was a traditional person, a family man, a Sunday school teacher who was serious about his religion.

But with the deck stacked against the people who read his newspaper, Austin decided early on to be an uncompromising voice for the African-American community.

White politicians, prosecutors, educators, and newspaper editors drew his wrath as he denounced lynchings and jailhouse beatings, called for the hiring of black police officers, and urged the boycott of movie theaters that segregated their audiences, and for boycotts of stores that mistreated their black customers.

When North Carolina’s two senators opposed a federal anti-lynching law as a threat to the Southern way, Austin said one of them, Sen. Josiah Bailey, “continues to make a jackass of himself.”

To drive home his point, Austin illustrated an editorial with a photograph of a naked African-American hanging from a tree — the victim of a lynch mob.

“Thank God the right to lynch is a white man’s right,” Austin wrote sarcastically in 1938. “He alone enjoys the lust of human blood. He alone enjoys carrying in his pockets human toes, fingers, etc of a dead Negro, as a reminder that he is the supreme ruler of this nation.”

Austin joined with lawsuits challenging segregation. In 1933, he played a key role with two local black attorneys in attempting to desegregate the University of North Carolina law school — the first legal challenge to segregated higher education in the South. In 1938, he supported Pauli Murray’s application to UNC’s graduate program on sociology.

If North Carolina was going to have segregated schools, Austin argued, the least it could do was to provide equal funding. He repeatedly cited the gross differences in funding between white and black schools, and the salaries between white and black educators. He lobbied for Durham to add a 12th grade for black schools just as there was one for white schools.

Austin not only supported black voter registration efforts, but his newspaper office at 518 East Pettigrew Street served as a headquarters for the drive.

Austin swung back and forth between the Republican and Democratic parties. He was a Republican in the 1920s and 1930s, swung to the Democrats in the Truman era, swung back to the Republicans when Southern Democrats fought school integration, and returned to the Democrats when Lyndon Johnson was president.

He also criticized white newspapers, including The News and Observer and the Durham Morning Herald, when they defended segregation.

Austin did not hold back his advocacy for blacks during World War II, which earned him audits from the IRS and an investigation by the FBI, which suspected he must be a communist. (Austin invited an investigating FBI agent to attend the Bible class he regularly taught at St. Joseph’s AME Church, which he did.)

Although an older man, Austin enthusiastically supported the young civil rights protesters as they began the sit-ins, and the more militant community leaders such as Howard Fuller who followed, recognizing kindred spirits.

In his last years, he supported his friend Floyd McKissick’s new-city project in Warren County, Soul City, and championed the cause of the Wilmington 10, the group of protesters convicted for their part in racial unrest in that city in 1971.

He died in 1971, which his daughter taking over the paper.

“For over four decades, Austin played an essential role in African-Americans’ struggle for freedom,” Gershenhorn, his biographer writes. “He helped lay the foundation for the important victories produced by the postwar civil rights movement.’’

“He fought against economic injustice, police brutality, racial segregation, and white supremacy. He agitated for economic opportunity, voting rights, equal education, and the right of blacks to be safe from vicious racist violence. He fought for African American inclusion in all aspects of American society.”