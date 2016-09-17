Podcast: HB2 sports fallout, lieutenant governor candidates

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of Sept. 17-18.
This week we interview Linda Coleman, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. Incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, a Republican, declined to be interviewed on Domecast but we’ll hear a few highlights from his comments during a recent debate.
On our reporter panel, we discuss the ACC and NCAA decisions to move sporting events outside of North Carolina because of House Bill 2. Why did the college sports organizations impose the sanctions on this state alone? And how will the economic losses impact the race for governor and for legislative seats?
We wrap up, as always, with Headliners of the Week. Colin Campbell of The News & Observer hosts, and Craig Jarvis and Will Doran round out the panel.
The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.
Or, listen in here:
