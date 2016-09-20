AARP queries governor candidates

The North Carolina chapter of the AARP on Tuesday unveiled the first of a three-part look at how the two candidates for governor stand on issues of concern to older voters.
The series launches on Facebook and in an email and bulletin sent to its more than 1 million members in this state. The first one addresses financial security, and will be followed by segments on support for caregivers and creating age-friendly communities (that includes transportation, safe and accessible public spaces, social inclusion and the availability of health care services.)
AARP President Doug Dickerson introduces the series, in which Gov. Pat McCrory and Attorney General Roy Cooper present their case individually.
“Older voters participate at a much higher percentage than younger voters and could be a deciding factor in this fall’s election,” Dickerkkson said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “But they still are struggling to learn the specifics of the candidates’ plans on issues most important to themselves and their families. The AARP Voters’ Guide gets beyond the candidate soundbites and television ads and shares their ideas in more detail.”
The association also plans to release a survey of voting priorities among those 45 and older. Representative voters will talk about what they want to learn about candidates before the general election. That exchange will be live-streamed at 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 27 at www.facebook.com/AARPNC.
AARP is a nonpartisan organization and does not endorse candidates.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
Comments