Scandal’s Bellamy Young on Facebook Live in NC

Actress Bellamy Young, an Asheville native, spoke to The News & Observer Friday during a Facebook Live session about why she’s voting for Hillary Clinton.
“She has been changing my world since she was first lady,” said Young, 46, who stars as Mellie Grant in Scandal, the ABC series created by Shonda Rhimes.
“I saw a woman that was bringing her full potential to bear. ... She made me see that we’re equals, we’re partners.”
Speaking outside the Grey Squirrel Coffee Company in Carrboro, Bellamy said she’s never seen “an election so strange” and described North Carolina as “crucial” in determining the outcome of the election. She fielded questions from the N&O’s live Facebook audience on everything from the impact of House Bill 2 to what the next season of Scandal will bring.
“For a person whose only real experience is in fake politics, getting to be even peripherally involved in something that is so real and so important is a breathtaking honor,” she said.
She planned to campaign in Raleigh Thursday and speak in Carrboro and Greensboro Friday. On Saturday, she will return to her hometown of Asheville for the Asheville Blue Ridge Pride Festival, and on Sunday will campaign in Charlotte.
