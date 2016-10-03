Lobbyists pair up for new firm

A pair of lobbyists familiar in the state legislative building have started their own firm.
Scott Laster and Betsy McCorkle have been part of a Florida-based company, Southern Strategy Group, for the past three years. They are spinning out their own firm, called Kairos Government Affairs.
Laster, the managing partner, and McCorkle have 17 years of state government and politics experience. They have represented interests in health care, technology and early childhood education. McCorkle has been active as an advocate for sustainable energy, and she has worked on Gov. Pat McCrory’s and other GOP campaigns.
Laster is a former executive director of the state Republican Party.
Other clients include the American Kennel Club, Apex Clean Energy, Big Brothers and Sisters of North Carolina, Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina, and the N.C. Hospital Association.
Kairos is ancient Greek meaning the right time. The company is based in downtown Raleigh.
“
Comments