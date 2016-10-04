Groups seek to force testimony on coal ash regulation from governor’s top aide

Attorneys for several environmental groups on Tuesday asked a judge to compel Gov. Pat McCrory’s top aide to answer questions in a deposition about interactions among the utility, the governor and state regulators involved in coal ash pollution cleanup.
Thomas Stith, the chief of staff, declined to answer those questions in a deposition on Sept. 1 on the advice of his attorney, according to the motion filed in state court by the Southern Environmental Law Center. The governor’s office hired outside counsel J. Dickson Phillips with the Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson law firm, to represent Stith.
Phillips stated in the deposition that Stith shouldn’t be required to testify because of his position in the governor’s office and because he doesn’t work with the state agencies involved in coal ash cleanup. But Stith volunarily agreed to answer questions about remarks he made at a news conference in August.
Stith convened the news conference late at night to refute the claims of a state toxicologist who had testified that he thought the administration’s involvement in the issue was “highly unethical and possibly illegal.”
Stith said the toxicologist, Ken Rudo, “lied under oath” about the circumstances surrounding the administration’s concerns over the safety of well water near coal ash storage ponds. In his deposition, Stith acknowledged he hadn’t read all of Rudo’s deposition before accusing him of lying under oath, according to the deposition, which was filed with the motion.
Stith declined, on advice of attorney, to answer questions about coal ash pollution, the interaction between Duke Energy and state government, or about enforcement efforts against the utility. But he agreed to answer questions about his comments on Rudo.
SELC argues that Duke Energy and the governor’s office have worked closely together on coal ash, and Stith has first-hand knowledge about the issues. The motion points out that McCrory, who worked for Duke Energy for 29 years, hires the state’s top environmental regulator, and that “many” of the Department of Environmental Quality’s employees no longer have civil service protections under the McCrory administration.
“There can be no doubt that the governor and his office are deeply involved in DEQ’s handling of Duke Energy’s coal ash pollution,” the motion says. “… Indeed, Mr. Stith considers himself so well informed that he publicly accused a senior, long-serving state official of lying under oath in this proceeding.”
The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
Comments