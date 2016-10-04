Burr, in tight re-election battle, returns to campaign trail in Charlotte

Republican Richard Burr, whose Senate duties kept him in Washington longer than nervous GOP strategists would have liked, is finally hitting the campaign trail back home with just weeks to go before the election.
Locked in a tight re-election battle against Democrat Deborah Ross, the two-term senator talked about everything from the economy to national security to North Carolina’s controversial House Bill 2 during Tuesday stops at businesses in and around Charlotte.
Speaking to about 70 employees at HDR Inc., a construction and architectural firm in uptown, Burr offered a three-step plan to spur the economy to greater growth. He said he favors cutting corporate taxes “so they’re competitive in a global marketplace,” rolling back government regulations, and replacing the Affordable Care Act with a “robust, competitive exchange, privately driven, where companies and individuals can go and aggressively negotiate their health care coverage based on their income, their age, and their health condition.”
He also predicted that an Obama administration rule to extend mandatory overtime pay to salaried employees making less than $47,500 a year – the threshold is now $23,6660 – will “crush the middle class” by removing many workers’ flexibility.
And Burr said the United States – including a federal government weighed down by too much bureaucracy and too many delays – must shift to the ways of the 21st century by adapting to rapid changes in technology. “To not take advantage of technology, to not let this fully impact our economy,” he said, “is to let everybody else in the world win.”
Asked why many of his campaign stops around the state are at businesses – on Tuesday, he also visited Gordon Food Service in the Kannapolis area and Owens Corning in the Gastonia area – Burr, a former businessman himself, said that “it gives me the best indication of the pulse of North Carolinians. Hopefully, (the employees he speaks with) gain some trust. I’m interested enough in their livelihood and what they do and their success. And if they’re willing to listen to me, then it’s a win-win.”
During his meeting with HDR employees, Burr also said that:
▪ He favored “going back to where we were” before the House Bill 2 controversy by “erasing” both the Charlotte City Council’s ordinance allowing transgender persons to use the bathroom corresponding to their gender identity and the legislature’s law nullifying it. “If we didn’t have an election, I think (those repeals) would have already happened,” he said.
▪ No country can eliminate 100 percent of the terrorist threats, but the FBI has foiled most of them. So, said Burr, chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, “you have to eliminate the ability of these people to plan, to radicalize folks” by giving law enforcement and intelligence agencies the “tools” they need.
In an interview with the Observer, Burr also said that he will be making the case in coming weeks that Democrat Ross, who has narrowly led in some polls, “is out of step with the values of North Carolinians.”
Ross spokesman Cole Leiter’s response?
“If Senator Burr wants to talk about being ‘out of step’ with North Carolina he should take a look in the mirror. (He) voted to raise his own pay seven times, but against raising the minimum wage and against equal pay for women. He also took more than a million dollars from the insurance industry and wrote his own plan to turn Medicare into a voucher program, which would benefit his campaign backers and force seniors to pay more.”
Comments