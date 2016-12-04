Phil Berger likely to remain most powerful NC senator

Phil Berger will almost certainly remain the most powerful person in the N.C. Senate, after his fellow Republicans unanimously voted to keep him in charge.
Berger announced Saturday that he was nominated by his colleagues to remain the Senate president pro tempore. He has been the president pro tem since 2010, when the GOP took control of the Senate. Since the GOP holds a veto-proof majority in the Senate, Berger should easily win the formal vote for the job when the legislature reconvenes next month.
“I am extremely proud of everything our team has accomplished for the people of North Carolina over the past six years, and I’m excited to get to work building on that progress,” Berger, who is from Rockingham County, said in a press release.
Senate Republicans also nominated Harry Brown of Onslow County to be the majority leader and Louis Pate of Wayne County to be the deputy president pro tem, according to Berger’s press release.
