Democracy North Carolina leader Bob Hall to retire

Bob Hall, the longtime executive director of the advocacy group Democracy North Carolina, says he’ll retire from the job next spring.
Democracy North Carolina has been one of the most active groups in lawsuits and other action opposing voter ID and other Republican-led election changes, and it also addresses issues of money in politics. It sometimes partners with the N.C. NAACP. Hall, 72, has led the group since it launched in 1991.
“I’m completely committed to making sure Democracy North Carolina has a bright future, but it’s time to pass the baton,” Hall said in a news release.
Democracy North Carolina board chairwoman Kim McGuire praised Hall as “a tough and compassionate fighter for democratic principles.”
The organization has hired a consultant to lead a national search for Hall’s successor.
