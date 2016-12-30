McCrory appoints top aides to state boards as he leaves office

With about a day left in his term as governor, Gov. Pat McCrory is giving parting gifts to several of his top aides: Appointments to state boards.
The governor’s office announced 13 board appointments late Friday afternoon, four of which were key figures in his administration.
McCrory’s final day as governor is Saturday, and Democrat Roy Cooper will be sworn in shortly after midnight. Cooper has already sent notices to top McCrory staffers that they’ll no longer have state government jobs next week.
Here are a few of the notable McCrory administration officials that the governor appointed Friday:
▪ Bob Stephens, McCrory’s general counsel in the governor’s office, will join the State Board of Community Colleges.
▪ Thomas Stith, McCrory’s chief of staff, will join the board of the Golden LEAF Foundation, which provides economic development assistance to rural areas of the state.
▪ Lee Roberts, McCrory’s former budget director, will also serve on the Golden LEAF Foundation’s board.
▪ Randall Williams, a deputy secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, will join the Oil and Gas Commission.
Another notable name in the appointments is former state Rep. Brian Brown, a Greenville Republican, who will also join the State Board of Community Colleges.
Had McCrory left the board seats vacant, Cooper could have filled them after he takes office.
McCrory has also appointed Stith’s wife, Yolanda, to the Industrial Commission, and budget director Drew Heath to a judge position.
