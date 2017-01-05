Lee Settle served on NC Senate staff in retirement

A familiar face in the N.C. Senate will be missing Wednesday as lawmakers return for the long legislative session.
Leroy “Lee” Settle, the Senate reading clerk, died Dec. 25 in the FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. He was 80 years old.
Before joining the Senate clerk’s office, Settle attended Howard University and served in the U.S. Army. He started working in the clerk’s office in 2011, after working in the food industry for 35 years.
“I am very saddened by the passing of Lee Settle. Lee served the state well as the reading clerk for the Senate, but more importantly, Lee was just one of the finest gentleman and human beings you would ever meet,” Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who presides over the Senate, said in a statement Wednesday. “Lee brightened my day every time I stepped into the Senate Chamber. He will be greatly missed by me and everyone in the Senate. My prayers go out to his family at this difficult time.”
Settle is survived by his wife, Alberta Settle, to whom he was married for 59 years, and his three children, four grandchildren and four siblings. Plans for a memorial service are forthcoming.
Senate leader Phil Berger, a Rockingham County Republican, also released a statement. “Lee was a special member of our Senate family who selflessly dedicated his retirement years to public service, and we will miss his calming presence and gentlemanly demeanor,” he said. “On behalf of the Senate, I offer deepest condolences to his wife, Alberta, and their family.”
