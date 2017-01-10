Under the Dome

January 10, 2017

Interstate 85 section named for Congressman Howard Coble

By Colin Campbell

The N.C. Department of Transportation on Tuesday is adding signs naming a section of Interstate 85 in Greensboro in honor of the late Congressman Howard Coble.

Coble, a Republican, served in Congress from 1985 to 2015 and died shortly after he left office.

The section that will bear the name Congressman J. Howard Coble Highway spans from I-40 east of Greensboro to Alamance Church Road. The honor was requested by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

“Congressman J. Howard Coble, a lifelong resident of Guilford County proudly served for thirty years representing the Sixth Congressional District and became one of the most well-known and beloved citizens of North Carolina,” NCDOT wrote in a news release announcing the naming.

North Carolina frequently names brief stretches of interstate highways after notable politicians: former Gov. Jim Hunt has one, and so does the late Congressman Tim Valentine.

