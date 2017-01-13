Politics podcast: Cooper cabinet, legislature’s first day

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of Jan. 14-15.
Gov. Roy Cooper has nearly filled up his cabinet, so we'll explain who he picked for agency leadership roles this week and look back at the snowy inauguration festivities. We'll also discuss the legislature's first day back in 2017 and what to expect from them, as well as why a Supreme Court order could reduce the odds of a special legislative election this year.
And as always, we choose a Headliner of the Week.
Jordan Schrader of The News & Observer hosts with Colin Campbell, Craig Jarvis and Lynn Bonner.
The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.
Or, listen in here:
Comments