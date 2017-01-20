NC judges want to come speak at your next event

The N.C. Judicial Branch launched a TV and radio ad campaign highlighting a service that judges, attorneys and others are offering outside the courtroom – public speaking engagements.
The ad campaign promotes the Judicial Branch Speakers Bureau, a program that makes judges – from District Court to the Supreme Court – attorneys, magistrates and other court officials available to speak to community groups for free. About 300 legal professionals are on the list of speakers.
The ads cost $12,240 to produce; TV and radio stations will air them for free as public service announcements.
“Our state’s Judicial Branch is committed to promoting the rule of law and civic literacy,” Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin said in a news release. “We hope that these PSAs and our Speakers Bureau will help North Carolinians better understand the vital role our courts play in government and their everyday lives.”
The Speakers Bureau is led by Supreme Court Justices Paul Newby and Sam Ervin IV and Court of Appeals Chief Judge Linda McGee. The speakers are listed on the bureau’s website by county and can speak to civic organizations, community groups, schools and businesses.
