North Carolinians at inauguration: Give Trump a chance

0:37 Gas leak on Raleigh's Capitol Boulevard causes traffic snafus during Thursday morning commute. Pause

0:45 Roy Williams and his distinctive fashion sense

0:41 New hotel nears completion in downtown Raleigh

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox

1:09 Activist wants changes made in Wake schools after officer slams student to floor

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes

0:29 Drivers hit the brakes on I-40 when an armored car starts losing cash

1:39 Bethan Eynon, director of the Clean Slate Project, an initiative started by the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, explains the consequences of having a criminal record