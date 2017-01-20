Under the Dome

Politics podcast: An interview with Gov. Roy Cooper

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of Jan. 21-22.

Gov. Roy Cooper sat down with The News & Observer’s Craig Jarvis this week to talk about his priorities for the upcoming legislative session and his clashes with GOP lawmakers. We’ll listen to some highlights from the interview.

Our panel of political journalists also runs through the week’s news: President Trump’s inauguration, Cooper’s efforts to expand Medicaid and some of the new leaders in the legislature.

And as always, we choose a Headliner of the Week.

Colin Campbell of The News & Observer hosts with Lynn Bonner and Will Doran.

