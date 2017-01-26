Under the Dome

January 26, 2017 3:39 PM

NC House Speaker names new chief of staff

By Colin Campbell

N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore has picked his attorney to serve as his chief of staff.

General Counsel Bart Goodson had been serving as the interim chief of staff since Clayton Somers left for a new position at UNC-Chapel Hill. Moore announced in a news release Thursday that Goodson will stay in the role while still being general counsel “for the time being.”

“A successful attorney, businessman and dedicated dad who has earned immense respect from his colleagues at the General Assembly, Bart is considered a close friend and mentor by many in the state legislature,” Moore said.

Before coming to the legislature in July 2015 to work in the speaker’s office, Goodson was an assistant attorney general at the N.C. Department of Justice. He’s also been an attorney in private practice and is a graduate of the Wake Forest University School of Law.

