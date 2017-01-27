Under the Dome

January 27, 2017 7:24 PM

Politics podcast: The long session begins

Under the Dome

Your inside source on North Carolina politics and government

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of Jan. 28-29.

Our panel of political journalists talks about the first week of the 2017 legislative session, where lawmakers are weighing what to do about taxes, juvenile justice and elementary-school class sizes. Legislation is also being floated based on a video released this week that showed a group of people following former Gov. Pat McCrory in Washington, D.C.

And we fry up a hot skillet of Headliner of the Week.

Jordan Schrader of The News & Observer hosts with Lynn Bonner, Colin Campbell, Will Doran and Craig Jarvis.

The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.

Or, listen in here:

Related content

Under the Dome

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

View more video

Under the Dome logo

Under the Dome

Under the Dome is your inside source on North Carolina politics and government and has been a regular feature in The N&O since 1934. Check here for the latest on state and federal government, political advocacy and upcoming elections. This blog is maintained by the N&O politics staff.

Editor's Choice Videos