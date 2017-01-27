Politics podcast: The long session begins

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of Jan. 28-29.
Our panel of political journalists talks about the first week of the 2017 legislative session, where lawmakers are weighing what to do about taxes, juvenile justice and elementary-school class sizes. Legislation is also being floated based on a video released this week that showed a group of people following former Gov. Pat McCrory in Washington, D.C.
And we fry up a hot skillet of Headliner of the Week.
Jordan Schrader of The News & Observer hosts with Lynn Bonner, Colin Campbell, Will Doran and Craig Jarvis.
The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.
Or, listen in here:
