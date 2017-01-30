HB2-like bill won’t move forward in Kentucky, House speaker says

A bill similar to North Carolina’s House Bill 2 won’t get a hearing in the Kentucky state House this year, the Republican speaker there said Monday.
The Courier-Journal of Lexington, Ky., reports that House Speaker Jeff Hoover told a business group that the proposed “bathroom bill” there “is not on our radar” and that the legislature needs to focus on pro-business measures.
Kentucky’s version of HB2 was sponsored by a Democrat and would have required transgender people to use the bathroom that matches their “biological sex.” North Carolina’s law requires transgender people to use the bathroom that matches the gender on their birth certificate.
Kentucky is the second state where Republicans have rejected a proposed bathroom bill. Virginia’s legislature voted down a similar measure in a committee earlier this month.
Bathroom bills have also been introduced in Alabama, Minnesota, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.
While Virginia and Kentucky leaders are seeking to avoid the economic backlash that North Carolina experienced, legislators here appear unlikely to repeal the law anytime soon.
A survey by The Associated Press, The News & Observer and seven other North Carolina newspapers last week found that less than a third of lawmakers are willing to publicly commit to that stance.
