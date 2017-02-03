Politics podcast: A quiet start for the legislature

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of Feb. 4-5.
Our panel of political journalists talks about the slow start to this year’s legislative session, including a few of the bills filed so far and some possible reasons that there haven’t been votes yet. We’ll also discuss the confirmation process for Gov. Roy Cooper’s cabinet and his recent statements about private school vouchers.
And we’ll wrap up with Headliner of the Week.
Jordan Schrader of The News & Observer hosts with Lynn Bonner, Colin Campbell, Will Doran and Craig Jarvis.
The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.
Or, listen in here:
