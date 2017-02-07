Under the Dome

February 7, 2017 5:19 PM

Missing the presidential debates? Raleigh bar hosts watch party for Sanders-Cruz debate

By Colin Campbell

ccampbell@newsobserver.com

If you’re wishing you could go back to 2016 and watch more presidential debates, you’re in luck.

CNN is hosting a debate between two former presidential candidates, Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. The two political opposites will debate the Affordable Care Act at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

In a sign of Raleigh’s continued interest in politics, a downtown bar is holding a watch party for those who want company for the event.

“This is important,” Oak & Dagger Public House wrote on its Facebook page. “And a public house is a great place to gather and discuss ideas and what’s on the table for America’s future. Stop by Oak & Dagger for a few brews and participate in the talk of America’s healthcare and the federal participation in it.”

The bar brews its own beer and is located at Seaboard Station.

