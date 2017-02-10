Politics podcast: All eyes on the legislature

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of Feb. 11-12.
Our panel of political journalists talks about bills filed so far in the legislative session, dealing with both the familiar – like HB2 repeal – and the new – like a turf fight between optometrists and eye surgeons.
We also discuss what courts had to say this week about Gov. Roy Cooper’s legal challenges to the General Assembly’s efforts to limit his power over elections and his Cabinet appointments.
And we wrap up with Headliner of the Week.
Jordan Schrader of The News & Observer hosts with Lynn Bonner, Colin Campbell and Will Doran.
The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.
Or, listen in here:
Comments