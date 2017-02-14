Durham’s next state lawmaker has background in social work, local government

The Durham Democratic Party voted Monday night to name MaryAnn Black to fill the seat previously held by Larry Hall, Durham County Commissioner Brenda Howerton confirmed.
Black will serve out the rest of Hall’s term.
Commissioner Ellen Reckhow supported the choice.
“As a former county commissioner, I know she will be knowledgable about what we’re doing,” Reckhow said.
Black is associate vice president of community affairs for Duke Health.
Her biography on Duke Health’s website states she was a county commissioner from 1990 to 2002 and commissioners’ chairwoman from 1996 to 2002.
“Ms. Black’s experience as a clinical social worker, combined with her strong leadership of the county commission, gives her valuable insight and expertise that will help strengthen the delivery of health care to underserved populations,” her biography states.
According to a 2002 Duke article that followed her appointment, she holds a master of social work degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a bachelor of arts degree from Benedict College in Columbia, S.C.
In 1994, she was named “Social Worker of the Year” by the National Association of Social Workers.
Hall, a Marine Corps veteran and former Democratic minority leader for the North Carolina House, represented District 29 from 2006 until new Gov. Roy Cooper appointed him as secretary for the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
Senators plan to consider whether to confirm Hall to the job, although a panel of three judges has put that process on hold.
