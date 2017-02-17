Politics podcast: Will HB2 ever be repealed?

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of Feb. 18-19.
House Bill 2 was back in the news this week with a compromise repeal proposal from Gov. Roy Cooper. Our panel of political journalists debates whether any action will ever be taken on the controversial LGBT law, and we’ll weigh the facts on Lt. Gov. Dan Forest’s claim that Cooper was proposing a “look don’t touch” bathroom law.
We’ll also discuss the bills that did get some action this week at the legislature, including a change to maximum class sizes for elementary schools.
And we’ll wrap up with Headliner of the Week.
Jordan Schrader of The News & Observer hosts with Craig Jarvis, Colin Campbell and Will Doran.
The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.
