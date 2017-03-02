Under the Dome

March 2, 2017 5:33 PM

NC House speaker claims nation’s best teacher pay raises

Under the Dome

Your inside source on North Carolina politics and government

By Will Doran

wdoran@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

Pushing back against some of the criticism he and his fellow Republicans have received over education funding, N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore made a bold claim.

“North Carolina's teacher income is rising faster than any other state,” Moore said.

The average North Carolina teachers makes less than the average teacher in most other states. So PolitiFact North Carolina looked into Moore’s claim.

Have the state’s recent raises really been the nation’s best?

As it turns out, Moore has a point – although his claim wasn’t entirely truthful. Read the full fact-check to see why Moore earned a “Half True” on PolitiFact’s scale.

Doran: 919-836-2858; Twitter: @PolitiFactNC

PolitiFact North Carolina

Speaker: N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore

Statement: “North Carolina’s teacher income is rising faster than any other state.”

Ruling: If you look at the whole time Moore and the GOP have been in charge of the state budget, this claim is clearly wrong. But if you ignore the first three years of Republican control, Moore does have a point. We rate this claim Half True.

Related content

Under the Dome

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rep. Moore voices support for charter schools and vouchers

View more video

Under the Dome logo

Under the Dome

Under the Dome is your inside source on North Carolina politics and government and has been a regular feature in The N&O since 1934. Check here for the latest on state and federal government, political advocacy and upcoming elections. This blog is maintained by the N&O politics staff.

Editor's Choice Videos