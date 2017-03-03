Politics podcast: Cooper’s budget, confirmation and ‘economic terrorism’

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of March 4-5.
Gov. Roy Cooper rolled out his budget proposal this week, and we’ll provide the highlights. The week also brought more developments in the ongoing power struggle between Cooper and the legislature, with the first-ever Cabinet confirmation hearing held under a subpoena.
We’ll explain a bill that would create a new criminal offense for “economic terrorism,” and we get an update on HB2 negotiations from the compromise bill sponsor, Republican Rep. Chuck McGrady of Hendersonville.
We’ll wrap up with Headliner of the Week.
Jordan Schrader of The News & Observer hosts with Craig Jarvis, Colin Campbell and Will Doran.
The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.
Or, listen in here:
