Politics podcast: Lottery money, Facebook headlines

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of March 11-12.
Education funding proposals are circulating in the General Assembly, including one that would rely on redistributed lottery proceeds. There are more attempts to reduce Gov. Roy Cooper’s appointment powers. An ex-legislator’s push for HB2 repeal is questioned. And a legislative leader runs afoul of Facebook's policies. Our panel of journalists talks about all of that news and wraps up with Headliner of the Week.
Jordan Schrader of The News & Observer hosts with Lynn Bonner, Colin Campbell and Craig Jarvis.
The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.
Or, listen in here:
