Politics podcast: Judges get party labels

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of March 25-26.
In Washington, the Republican health care bill is dead. In Raleigh, bipartisan negotiations over House Bill 2 repeal have stalled.
State employees’ health insurance premiums are going up. And judicial elections in North Carolina will be partisan.
Our panel of reporters discusses all those developments. Listen in to find out why we also discuss how government officials feel about Beyoncé.
Jordan Schrader of The News & Observer hosts with Lynn Bonner, Colin Campbell, Will Doran and Craig Jarvis.
The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.
