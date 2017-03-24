Under the Dome

March 24, 2017 9:01 PM

Politics podcast: Judges get party labels

Under the Dome

Your inside source on North Carolina politics and government

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of March 25-26.

In Washington, the Republican health care bill is dead. In Raleigh, bipartisan negotiations over House Bill 2 repeal have stalled.

State employees’ health insurance premiums are going up. And judicial elections in North Carolina will be partisan.

Our panel of reporters discusses all those developments. Listen in to find out why we also discuss how government officials feel about Beyoncé.

Jordan Schrader of The News & Observer hosts with Lynn Bonner, Colin Campbell, Will Doran and Craig Jarvis.

The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.

Or, listen in here:

Related content

Under the Dome

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rep. Moore voices support for charter schools and vouchers

View more video

Under the Dome logo

Under the Dome

Under the Dome is your inside source on North Carolina politics and government and has been a regular feature in The N&O since 1934. Check here for the latest on state and federal government, political advocacy and upcoming elections. This blog is maintained by the N&O politics staff.

Editor's Choice Videos