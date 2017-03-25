Under the Dome

Fact-checking Rep. David Price’s claim on health-care costs

By Will Doran

RALEIGH

The GOP plan to repeal Obamacare was pulled from consideration Friday, after Republican leaders couldn’t gather enough votes to pass the American Health Care Act.

Some version of the proposal might resurface since many Republican politicians – including President Donald Trump – campaigned on repealing or replacing the Affordable Care Act.

PolitiFact North Carolina looked into a claim Democratic Rep. David Price made when voicing his opposition to the bill. He said it would have an especially negative effect on North Carolina.

“Under the Republican health care repeal proposal: North Carolina faces the 2nd highest premium increase in the nation,” according to a report from Price’s office. “North Carolina residents will face an average cost increase of over $7,500.”

He’s right about the money. The average increase really would be that big for people who buy insurance individually – rather than get it through their work or through government programs like veterans’ benefits or Medicaid.

The problem is that Price didn’t say that last part. He instead said the average North Carolinian would pay $7,500 more for health insurance if the AHCA passed. That’s misleading – only about 5 percent of people in the state are insured through the individual marketplace.

Since Price has got the numbers right but exaggerated the scope, he earned a “Half True” rating on PolitiFact’s Truth-O-Meter.

Read the full fact-check here.

Email: Truthometer@politifact.com; Twitter: @PolitiFactNC

Our ruling

Speaker: U.S. Rep. David Price

Statement: “Under the Republican health care repeal proposal: North Carolina faces the 2nd highest premium increase in the nation. North Carolina residents will face an average cost increase of over $7,500.”

Ruling: Price is right about the money, but he exaggerates who would be affected. The increased costs would be felt not by the average North Carolinian in general, but by the average North Carolinian who gets health insurance through the individual marketplace, which is about half a million people in the state of 10 million. That makes his claim Half True.

