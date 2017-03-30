At the scene | Tweets from the HB2 repeal vote

North Carolina lawmakers are meeting in Raleigh and could repeal House Bill 2 under a deal struck late Wednesday night by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders:
Business groups hail potential HB2 deal. But sports leagues? Stay tuned. https://t.co/lqIlJei8nb— Mark Price (@markprice_obs) March 30, 2017
Wanna know why Dems can't ever win? No backbone. No loyalty to party platform. @NC_Governor, @NCSenateDems proving it today. #HB2 #RepealHB2— Matt Comer (@TheMattComer) March 30, 2017
Sen. Dan Bishop, key author of HB2, is only senator to speak against the bill. #ncga #ncpol #hb2— Craig Jarvis (@CraigJ_NandO) March 30, 2017
Senate votes to approve #hb2 repeal 32-16. #ncga #ncpol— Craig Jarvis (@CraigJ_NandO) March 30, 2017
Sen. Dan Bishop, original sponsor of #HB2, says bill is a "surrender" on issue three years from now, NCAA "abusing power" #ncpol— Colin Campbell (@RaleighReporter) March 30, 2017
HRC President says anybody who votes for #HB2 compromise 'cannot call themselves an ally of the LGBTQ community.' #NCGA #NCPOL #CharObs— Jim Morrill (@jimmorrill) March 30, 2017
This is more than economic issue. It's a civil rights issue. We must stand 4 LGBT people, especially #trans N. Carolinians. #RepealHB2 #NCGA— ACLU-North Carolina (@ACLU_NC) March 30, 2017
Sen Dan Blue 'what is good for 10.4 million NC citizens' (therefore voting for #HB2 revisions that is mostly the same). #demos change mind— Bill James (@meckcommish) March 30, 2017
#HB2 "deal" doesn't repeal hateful law and is a statewide prohibition on equality. Help us fight back to defeat this proposal. pic.twitter.com/CiOFI2muVz— Chad Griffin (@ChadHGriffin) March 30, 2017
Senate Min Leader Dan Blue says #HB2 compromise bill 'resets the conversation.' Supports bill that 'ends econ threat.' #NCGA #NCPOL #CharObs— Jim Morrill (@jimmorrill) March 30, 2017
Senate Minority Leader @DanBlueNC : #HB2 replacement "restarts and resets the conversation...And we need to have that conversation." #ncpol— Colin Campbell (@RaleighReporter) March 30, 2017
Berger now presenting #HB2 replacement bill in Senate #ncpol— Colin Campbell (@RaleighReporter) March 30, 2017
N.C. real estate developers really, really, really want #HB2 to go away https://t.co/C58BWrr2LS #ncga #ncpol pic.twitter.com/F1Rdff13mp— Ely Portillo (@ESPortillo) March 30, 2017
State Senators prepare to take up shameful #HB2 deal. We will accept nothing less than full, clean repeal. #RepealHB2 #NCGA pic.twitter.com/c7EPguQq63— ACLU-North Carolina (@ACLU_NC) March 30, 2017
Senate now up and running, 15 minutes late. Two Republican senators absent, which could affect a close vote on #HB2 deal. #ncpol— Colin Campbell (@RaleighReporter) March 30, 2017
The NC Senate will begin consideration of the #HB2 fake repeal momentarily. Here are the deets you need: https://t.co/b4sv4ujOLw #RepealHB2— Zack Ford (@ZackFord) March 30, 2017
Sen. Jeff Jackson voting 'no' on #HB2 compromise. Concerned ab 'leaving so much of HB2 intact.' #ncpol #charobs #ncga— Jim Morrill (@jimmorrill) March 30, 2017
Senate holding first HB2 committee meeting in a room without public audio feed and where even TV folks can't stream it...#ncpol https://t.co/yldNbtQuAh— Colin Campbell (@RaleighReporter) March 30, 2017
HB2 repeal: Cooper turns back on LGBT community https://t.co/HlUzdNzOct— Taylor Batten (@tbatten1) March 30, 2017
NC leaders hoping to get in on some of this "little attention" thing #HB2 #ncpol #ncga https://t.co/fX7f5igHD7— Under the Dome, N&O (@underthedome) March 30, 2017
North Carolina lawmakers are again rushing through a dangerous backroom deal under the guise of removing their hideous anti-LGBTQ law, HB2.— ACLU National (@ACLU) March 30, 2017
HB2 Compromise not perfect but needed, time to find common ground— Malcolm Graham (@SenatorMGraham) March 30, 2017
Currently circling the #ncga building...#ncpol pic.twitter.com/l80RsRWiWl— Colin Campbell (@RaleighReporter) March 30, 2017
Both sides upset about HB2 compromise, this is a case where the truth is in the middle, repeal it NOW!— Malcolm Graham (@SenatorMGraham) March 30, 2017
The #HB2 revisions designed to provide a #figleaf for Biz community. called a 'repeal' but it is really a 'revision' - Bathrooms Still safe— Bill James (@meckcommish) March 30, 2017
Prominent Democrat from Charlotte will vote no. #ncpol https://t.co/cGFLn761WV— Colin Campbell (@RaleighReporter) March 30, 2017
It's too late to ask for @RoyCooperNC campaign contribution refunds, right? Darn. #HB2 #RepealHB2— Matt Comer (@TheMattComer) March 30, 2017
In #NorthCarolina, businesses are standing firm in calling on lawmakers to pass full repeal of #HB2 today: https://t.co/Qo6Na3nge4 #TXLege— Texas Competes (@TXCompetes) March 30, 2017
NC NAACP statement just in: calls the bill an insult to civil rights and a bait and switch.— Jane Wester (@janewester) March 30, 2017
1 corporation weights in on HB2 repeal compromise. #CharObs https://t.co/rTRulTrl9g— Jim Morrill (@jimmorrill) March 30, 2017
Stop playing games with #LGBTQ rights; a clean #RepealHB2 is needed. #NoDealOnDiscrimination @equalityNC @aclu_NC pic.twitter.com/V7FajMA1gI— NC Women United (@ncwu) March 30, 2017
Smiley is inspiration of all. #HB2 #RepealHB2 #LGBTQ #staywoke https://t.co/TQvilf7NwL— Melissa Wagner (@bananadocks) March 30, 2017
Frmr CLT Chamber Chair Ned Curran, deeply involved with #HB2 negotiations, asks Sen Rules members to pass it. #CharObs #NCPOL #NCGA— Jim Morrill (@jimmorrill) March 30, 2017
#HB2 repeal compromise clears first vote in #ncga https://t.co/q6lt1YwWv9 #ncpol— Under the Dome, N&O (@underthedome) March 30, 2017
NC Chamber comes out in support of #HB2 compromise. #NCGA #NCPOL #CharObs— Jim Morrill (@jimmorrill) March 30, 2017
Leading D's supports #HB2 change but Equality NC & HRC Pres (pro LGBT) call revisions a 'train wreck', a 'sell-out' https://t.co/hbXMTS672Y— Bill James (@meckcommish) March 30, 2017
#ncga Senate Rules passes #hb2 revision on voice vote. Heads to the floor next.— mark binker (@binker) March 30, 2017
LGBT protesters outside NC governors mansion. #charobs #ncpol #ncga pic.twitter.com/wNQ2wMrB1u— Jim Morrill (@jimmorrill) March 30, 2017
HB2 lawsuit plaintiff: this measure doesn't repeal hb2 it only replaces it with a new form of violence— Jane Wester (@janewester) March 30, 2017
Like, Yo. You really haven't done anything. Things are still worse for our lgbt and minority friends than BEFORE #HB2. You've done nothing. pic.twitter.com/Vwii3aRonF— Ray S. McKinnon (@raymackformeck) March 30, 2017
Hey, @NCAA: North Carolina "compromise" bill doesn't repeal HB2. We're not ok with compromising human rights, and you shouldn't be either.— ACLU National (@ACLU) March 30, 2017
The NC Dems are supporting today's compromise. Claim "dark period of history" is over ... for politicians. For trans people, 4 more years. https://t.co/SuYBMqGbmy— Creative Loafing (@cl_charlotte) March 30, 2017
No questions from Senate Rules Committee members. #ncga #ncpol #hb2 Members of public will speak.— Craig Jarvis (@CraigJ_NandO) March 30, 2017
The scene in Senate Rules as they take 1st vote on #hb2 compromise. #ncga #ncpol #charobs pic.twitter.com/fq9xMCBWjO— Jim Morrill (@jimmorrill) March 30, 2017
