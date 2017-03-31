Politics podcast: HB2 is no more. What happens now?

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of April 1-2.
The legislature repealed House Bill 2 and replaced it with a compromise that pleased neither the left nor the right. Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 142 into law.
What does this mean for LGBT people in North Carolina, for sports, for the legislative session and for the elections? Our panel of reporters explains what happened to force the deal and looks ahead to the possible fallout.
Jordan Schrader of The News & Observer hosts with Lynn Bonner, Colin Campbell, Will Doran and Craig Jarvis.
The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.
Or, listen in here:
