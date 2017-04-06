HB2 replacement: Caitlyn Jenner says new NC law ‘orders’ discrimination

The Jenners have been all over the news lately, with Kendall Jenner’s widely critiqued Pepsi ad about police violence, and Caitlyn Jenner’s high-profile reactions to the national news over North Carolina’s new law to replace House Bill 2.
PolitiFact hasn’t done anything with that Pepsi ad – at least not yet – but The News & Observer’s fact-checking partners at PolitiFact NC did look into a claim Caitlyn Jenner made about the new law.
"The new law orders NC cities to discriminate against LGBT people until at least 2020 and unfair ‘bathroom bans’ remain," she said.
However, both parts of that are wrong.
New fact check! Caitlyn Jenner said North Carolina's #HB2 replacement makes discrimination mandatory. False. https://t.co/XWGJdDaRrr #ncpol pic.twitter.com/YrhBxyNp1y— PolitiFact NC (@PolitiFactNC) April 6, 2017
Jenner is perhaps the most famous transgender person in the world, after transitioning from Bruce to Caitlyn in 2015.
Her high-profile status as an Olympic gold medalist and star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has contributed to growing awareness of transgender issues.
To learn more about her dubious claim, and what the new law actually does (or doesn’t) do, read the full fact-check here.
Speaker: Caitlyn Jenner
Statement: “The new law orders NC cities to discriminate against LGBT people until at least 2020 and unfair ‘bathroom bans’ remain.”
Ruling: Jenner’s claim about cities now being ordered to discriminate is clearly not true. And although she said North Carolina still has bathroom bans, that was actually the most high-profile change the law made. The removal of those bans is what made many conservatives unhappy with the compromise. We rate this claim False.
