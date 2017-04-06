Under the Dome

April 6, 2017 3:18 PM

HB2 replacement: Caitlyn Jenner says new NC law ‘orders’ discrimination

By Will Doran

RALEIGH

The Jenners have been all over the news lately, with Kendall Jenner’s widely critiqued Pepsi ad about police violence, and Caitlyn Jenner’s high-profile reactions to the national news over North Carolina’s new law to replace House Bill 2.

PolitiFact hasn’t done anything with that Pepsi ad – at least not yet – but The News & Observer’s fact-checking partners at PolitiFact NC did look into a claim Caitlyn Jenner made about the new law.

"The new law orders NC cities to discriminate against LGBT people until at least 2020 and unfair ‘bathroom bans’ remain," she said.

However, both parts of that are wrong.

Jenner is perhaps the most famous transgender person in the world, after transitioning from Bruce to Caitlyn in 2015.

Her high-profile status as an Olympic gold medalist and star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has contributed to growing awareness of transgender issues.

To learn more about her dubious claim, and what the new law actually does (or doesn’t) do, read the full fact-check here.

Email: truthometer@politifact.com; Twitter: @PolitiFactNC

PolitiFact North Carolina

Speaker: Caitlyn Jenner

Statement: “The new law orders NC cities to discriminate against LGBT people until at least 2020 and unfair ‘bathroom bans’ remain.”

Ruling: Jenner’s claim about cities now being ordered to discriminate is clearly not true. And although she said North Carolina still has bathroom bans, that was actually the most high-profile change the law made. The removal of those bans is what made many conservatives unhappy with the compromise. We rate this claim False.

