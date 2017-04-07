Politics podcast: HB2 replacement brings back sports

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of April 8-9.
The NCAA announced this week that it will once again consider hosting events in North Carolina after House Bill 2 was replaced, but some cities are keeping travel bans. Gov. Roy Cooper's Cabinet appointees are moving through the confirmation process. Our panel of reporters takes a look at those issues and other key political stories of the week. And we wrap up, as always, with Headliner of the Week.
Jordan Schrader of The News & Observer hosts with Lynn Bonner, Colin Campbell, Will Doran and Craig Jarvis.
The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.
Or, listen in here:
Comments