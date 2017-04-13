Politics podcast: Medicaid, Cooper and the state cat

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of April 15-16.
N.C. House Republicans rolled out a proposal to expand Medicaid this week, although they don't want to use that phrase. We'll explain how the plan would work and whether it has a chance of passing. We'll also take a look at Gov. Roy Cooper's first 100 days in office and the latest legislative attempts to limit his powers. And we'll talk about the House's effort to name an official state cat.
We wrap up, as always, with Headliner of the Week.
Colin Campbell of The News & Observer hosts with Lynn Bonner, Will Doran and Craig Jarvis.
The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.
Or, listen in here:
