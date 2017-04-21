A few glitches as Cooper wields veto stamp

About as soon as Gov. Roy Cooper sent a pair of vetoed bills back to the General Assembly on Friday, armchair lawyers throughout the Legislative Building began pointing out some small errors to Dome.

For example, the text of the Democratic governor’s message on Senate Bill 68 – the bill that reconfigures elections oversight – suggests that he was sending it back to the House clerk. It should have been addressed to the Senate. And it looks like Cooper might have put his signature on the line to sign the bill before thunking the veto stamp down.

“Was he for it before he was against it? Looks like the Governor actually signed Senate Bill 68 into law before he vetoed it,” Rep. Justin Burr, a Stanly County Republican, said via Twitter.

What’s more, it looks like Cooper put the wrong date on his veto messages.

“No, I just did them both this morning,” Cooper said after speaking to a group of black elected officials on Friday. But he dated his action the 20th, which was Thursday, Dome pointed out.

“Then it should have been the 21st. We’ll figure that out. Sorry about that. I signed them this morning,” Cooper said.

Given that there were several small errors, does he have any concerns about vetoes not holding up?

“No,” he said. “It’s clearly stamped ‘veto.’ Both of them are clearly stamped ‘veto.’ I made that clear.”