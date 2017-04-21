Under the Dome

Your inside source on North Carolina politics and government

April 21, 2017 7:20 PM

Politics podcast: How many voted improperly in 2016?

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of April 22-23.

With a key deadline looming, we talk about where lawmakers stand on efforts to change the constitution, save elementary-school teachers and help the craft beer industry. We explain the debate over bills to add education staff and set a new requirement for presidential candidates. And we examine a new report showing how many 2016 voters weren’t eligible to participate.

We wrap up, as always, with Headliner of the Week.

Jordan Schrader of The News & Observer hosts with Lynn Bonner, Colin Campbell and Will Doran.

The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.

Or, listen in here:

