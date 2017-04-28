Under the Dome

Under the Dome

Your inside source on North Carolina politics and government

Under the Dome

April 28, 2017 1:42 PM

Who can do eye surgery? Lawmakers back off from making changes

By Lauren Horsch

lhorsch@ncinsider.com

RALEIGH

The monthslong debate over whether optometrists can perform certain eye surgeries ended – at least for the moment – after the state House decided to order a study of the issue.

Rep. Justin Burr, a Stanly County Republican, originally intended House Bill 36 to give optometrists the ability to perform some laser procedures for cataracts and glaucoma as well as removing benign lesions around the eyes. It would have forbidden optometrists from performing more than a dozen procedures.

Ophthalmologists took umbrage at the bill, saying it opens the door for optometrists to perform minor surgeries they are not properly trained to handle. Optometrists are not medical doctors, and in some cases would be able to perform procedures after taking a weekend course.

A new version of House Bill 36 directs the N.C. Institute of Medicine to study the provisions included in the original bill and report back to the General Assembly by Oct. 1, 2018. The revamped measure passed the House on Thursday in a vote of 106-9.

Rep. Greg Murphy, a Pitt County Republican, urologist and practicing surgeon, was one of the lawmakers who were vocally opposed to the bill from the beginning. On Thursday he was less vocal about the substitute. “My mother once told me if I didn’t have something nice to say to not say it,” Murphy told the House Health Committee.

“Thank you for those comments. Your mother would be proud,” Chairman Donny Lambeth, a Forsyth County Republican, said.

Rep. Phil Shepard, an Onslow County Republican, told the committee he supported the bill but complained about the lobbying surrounding it. “Yesterday some ophthalmologists came by my office, and I know they intended very well, but they pushed their way into my office and continued to talk to me after I told them I had all the information I need.”

 

Lauren Horsch: 919-836-2801, @LaurenHorsch

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Rep. Moore voices support for charter schools and vouchers

Rep. Moore voices support for charter schools and vouchers 2:04

Rep. Moore voices support for charter schools and vouchers
McGrady supports replacement bill for HB2 6:08

McGrady supports replacement bill for HB2
Senate leader sees no 'true compromise' in Cooper's HB2 proposal 1:41

Senate leader sees no 'true compromise' in Cooper's HB2 proposal

View More Video

Under the Dome logo

Under the Dome

Under the Dome is your inside source on North Carolina politics and government and has been a regular feature in The N&O since 1934. Check here for the latest on state and federal government, political advocacy and upcoming elections. This blog is maintained by the N&O politics staff.

Editor's Choice Videos