Politics podcast: What survived and what didn’t in hectic crossover week

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of April 29-30.
It’s Domecast’s 100th episode, and we’ll be tackling the same topic we featured on the very first episode in 2015: Crossover week at the state legislature.
We’ll tell you which bills are still alive after four lengthy days of legislating, as well as those that fell short, like the targeting of protesters through an “economic terrorism” bill. We’ll also discuss the latest on Gov. Roy Cooper’s legal battles with the legislature and the efforts to curb his power, and check the facts on Sen. Richard Burr’s recent comments about North Korea.
We wrap up, as always, with Headliner of the Week.
Jordan Schrader of The News & Observer hosts with Craig Jarvis, Colin Campbell and Will Doran of The N&O, and special guest Mark Binker of the N.C. Insider.
The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.
Or, listen in here:
Comments