Politics podcast: Remembering Mark Binker

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of May 6-7.
This week, we take time out from political news to remember our friend and colleague, N.C. Insider editor Mark Binker, who passed away suddenly at age 43. In the spirit of collaboration that Binker fostered among state politics reporters, we’ve partnered with WUNC to feature the voices of the fellow journalists who knew him best. WUNCPolitics Podcast host Jeff Tiberii produced the segment.
To contribute to Mark’s memorial fund, go to www.youcaring.com/marksfamilymaxmasonmarla-813480. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. May 12 at the Fletcher Opera Theater at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.
The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes
Or, listen in here:
