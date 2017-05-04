How did your member of Congress vote on health care?

Republican members of the U.S. House approved a health-care bill Thursday meant to replace former President Barack Obama’s signature health law.
A narrow 217-213 House vote sent the bill to the Senate, where it faces an uncertain future. President Donald Trump supports the bill.
Here’s how members of Congress from North Carolina voted:
Republicans
Rep. Ted Budd, Advance: Yes.
Rep. Virginia Foxx, Banner Elk: Yes.
Rep. George Holding, Raleigh: Yes.
Rep. Richard Hudson, Concord: Yes.
Rep. Walter Jones, Farmville: No.
Rep. Patrick McHenry, Denver: Yes.
Rep. Mark Meadows, Cashiers: Yes.
Rep. Robert Pittenger, Charlotte: Yes.
Rep. David Rouzer, McGree’s Crossroads: Yes.
Rep. Mark Walker, Greensboro: Yes.
Democrats
Rep. Alma Adams, Charlotte: No.
Rep. G.K. Butterfield, Wilson: No.
Rep. David Price, Chapel Hill: No.
This process has been about getting a win for the countless Americans who are being crushed by #Obamacare. Today is a victory for them. pic.twitter.com/KAbBtp8YlT— Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) May 4, 2017
Today, @HouseGOP voted to strip healthcare from millions and raise costs for families. The American people will not forget this. pic.twitter.com/LqA5Qqk9fn— G. K. Butterfield (@GKButterfield) May 4, 2017
It’s time we keep our promise to repeal #Obamacare and provide relief. Today, we took the first big step. #AHCAhttps://t.co/aV5yldrp6n— Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) May 4, 2017
My statement on why I voted against the #AHCA -> https://t.co/R5DZ1Lc1O0— Rep. Walter Jones (@RepWalterJones) May 4, 2017
Shameful scene on House floor- Republicans cheering the passage of a bill that will strip affordable health coverage from tens of millions.— David E. Price (@RepDavidEPrice) May 4, 2017
.@VirginiaFoxx says passage of #AHCA is “an important moment for our country.” Full statement: ↓ pic.twitter.com/SOxW85LPuH— Ed & Workforce Cmte (@EdWorkforce) May 4, 2017
I was shocked to see my Republican colleagues cheer as they stripped 24 million Americans of their health coverage. #VoteNoAHCA pic.twitter.com/Y0ZLzdJFJu— Alma S. Adams (@RepAdams) May 4, 2017
Obamacare is in a death spiral. Americans deserve affordable health care choices. Today, House Republicans delivered on our promise.— Rep Robert Pittenger (@reppittenger) May 4, 2017
I’m proud to support the #AHCA. Today millions of Americans will start to reclaim power over their healthcare. https://t.co/6OCNVHrpnm— Ted Budd (@RepTedBudd) May 4, 2017
I voted to #RepealAndReplace #Obamacare w/ conservative, patient-centered reforms to lower costs & improve access ➡️ https://t.co/TJ4m2XeBiF— Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) May 4, 2017
Comments