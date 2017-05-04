Under the Dome

May 04, 2017 7:03 PM

How did your member of Congress vote on health care?

By Jordan Schrader

Republican members of the U.S. House approved a health-care bill Thursday meant to replace former President Barack Obama’s signature health law.

A narrow 217-213 House vote sent the bill to the Senate, where it faces an uncertain future. President Donald Trump supports the bill.

Here’s how members of Congress from North Carolina voted:

Republicans

Rep. Ted Budd, Advance: Yes.

Rep. Virginia Foxx, Banner Elk: Yes.

Rep. George Holding, Raleigh: Yes.

Rep. Richard Hudson, Concord: Yes.

Rep. Walter Jones, Farmville: No.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, Denver: Yes.

Rep. Mark Meadows, Cashiers: Yes.

Rep. Robert Pittenger, Charlotte: Yes.

Rep. David Rouzer, McGree’s Crossroads: Yes.

Rep. Mark Walker, Greensboro: Yes.

Democrats

Rep. Alma Adams, Charlotte: No.

Rep. G.K. Butterfield, Wilson: No.

Rep. David Price, Chapel Hill: No.

