Rep. David Lewis
Rep. David Lewis Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
Rep. David Lewis Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
Under the Dome

Under the Dome

Your inside source on North Carolina politics and government

Under the Dome

June 14, 2017 3:05 PM

Should cities be able to say where billboards go?

By Lynn Bonner

lbonner@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

Cities and counties would lose some of their control over where billboards can go under a proposal that backers say will be fairer to sign companies.

The bill that won approval in the House Regulatory Reform Committee on Wednesday represents the latest chapter in a battle over roadside ads involving money, aesthetics, the environment, and government rules.

Billboard companies are sometimes required to remove signs to make way for road improvements. When the companies try for new locations, local governments won’t let the billboards go back up, said Rep. David Lewis, the bill sponsor and chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee.

It’s “an unfair taking of private property without just compensation,” said Lewis, a Harnett County Republican.

The state Department of Transportation, which opposed an earlier version of the bill, is now neutral. The revised proposal deletes provisions that would have increased the state’s payments to billboard companies for signs displaced for roadwork.

The NC League of Municipalities and conservation groups continue to oppose the bill, which would allow billboards that must be moved to be rebuilt in commercial or industrial areas in the same city.

Ryke Longest, a member of the Scenic America and Scenic North Carolina boards of directors and a clinical professor of law at Duke University, said billboards would be allowed in some places where they are now prohibited.

Lynn Bonner: 919-829-4821, @Lynn_Bonner

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Black lawmakers call for quick redistricting

Black lawmakers call for quick redistricting 1:15

Black lawmakers call for quick redistricting
Cooper wants budget with more 2:16

Cooper wants budget with more "vision"
Speaker Moore confident House budget will be voted on this week 2:08

Speaker Moore confident House budget will be voted on this week

View More Video

Under the Dome logo

Under the Dome

Under the Dome is your inside source on North Carolina politics and government and has been a regular feature in The N&O since 1934. Check here for the latest on state and federal government, political advocacy and upcoming elections. This blog is maintained by the N&O politics staff.

Editor's Choice Videos