June 29, 2017 4:21 PM

NC conservative PAC apologizes for lewd tweets

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

A political action committee with ties to N.C. House Republicans rebooted its Twitter after blaming a former volunteer for anti-gay and sexist slurs directed at House Democrats and a staff attorney for the legislature.

The N.C. Conservatives Political Action Committee issued an apology Thursday morning – on Twitter, naturally – for the Tweets, which initially mentioned House minority leader Darren Jackson and fellow Rep. Pricey Harrison.

Brent Woodcox, an attorney for legislative leaders, took exception to the foul tweets and drew a response.

The statement said the former volunteer accessed the account Wednesday without authorization.

The apology came without a signature.

Rep. Chris Millis, a Republican from Hampstead who has acted as NCCPAC spokesman, told WRAL Wednesday that he is no longer connected with the group.

“The Tweets, which have been deleted, in no way reflect the views of our organization or anyone associated with us and we sincerely apologize to everyone, especially Representative Jackson and Mr. Woodcox, for any offense those Tweets may have caused,” NCCPAC tweeted.

The PAC formed in March 2016 “to champion the conservative principles of prudent government spending, lower and fairer taxes, and responsible regulatory reform,” a news release by the group stated.

On Feb. 10, the State Board of Elections issued NCCPAC a $500 penalty for failing to file a campaign disclosure report for the third quarter of 2016. The group paid that penalty later in February, but was later issued another penalty for missing the deadline to file its report for the fourth quarter of 2016. The board of elections waived that penalty after receiving the report, campaign documents show.

The NCCPAC in 2016 received contributions from several Republicans, including state party chairman Robin Hayes, the documents show.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

