NC legislature rejects effort to join constitutional convention movement

In a protracted argument mostly among Republicans, the state House on Thursday narrowly voted against requesting a national convention to make changes to the U.S. Constitution.
The 53-59 vote killed the resolution for the session.
Sen. Bert Jones of Reidsville argued for it, saying 12 other states have formally requested a convention of the states. The movement stems from the belief that the U.S. Constitution must be amended to make Washington politicians more responsive and stave off a growing national debt that conservative supporters say will eventually destroy the country’s economy.
Jones said of all the hundreds of bills filed in the General Assembly this year “none are more important to the health of nation than this one.”
House Speaker Tim Moore took the unusual step of participating in the debate from the House floor, supporting Jones’ resolution.
The debate went on long enough that Jones eventually used a legislative maneuver to immediately bring the resolution to a vote even though eight representatives did not get their chance to speak.
Rep. Michael Speciale, a conservative Republican from New Bern, was among the House members who warned that there were dangers of holding such a convention because it could be expanded beyond its original purposes. He said it should be used only as a last resort.
Democratic Rep. Deb Butler of Wilmington spoke against the bill for the same reason as Speciale.
“We are living in an environment that is politically incendiary. We have to all agree on that,” she said. “There are extremists on either side of this debate who could co-opt a convention and do great damage to our Constitution.”
In April, the Senate passed a resolution calling for a convention of the states in a 29-20 vote.
The House took up the resolution after former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint visited the legislature Tuesday to lobby for the concept. The group also brought a hat-wearing llama to draw attention to their cause.
There hasn’t been a constitutional convention since the first one in 1787. If two-thirds of the states call for a convention, Congress has to call the meeting.
Proposed amendments would have to be ratified by 38 state legislatures before they become part of the Constitution – a requirement that Jones has argued would prevent any unpopular amendments from passing.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
