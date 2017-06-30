Politics podcast: NC legislature adjourns amid impeachment talk

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of July 1-2.
The N.C. General Assembly left Raleigh in the early hours of Friday morning with plans to return in August and September. The final days of the legislative session included a call to investigate Secretary of State Elaine Marshall for possible impeachment proceedings and a proposal to make North Carolina the latest state to seek a new constitutional convention. Lawmakers decided not to pursue either of those efforts – at least not yet.
On our reporter panel, we talk about those developments and we explain what the state budget provides for teachers –and for racing legend Richard Petty.
We also pick a Headliner of the Week. Colin Campbell of The News & Observer and N.C. Insider hosts, with Matthew Adams, Will Doran and Craig Jarvis of the N&O.
The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.
Or, listen in here:
