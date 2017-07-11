More Videos

NC NAACP’s Barber and other protesters challenge ban on entering the Legislative Building

By Lynn Bonner

lbonner@newsobserver.com

July 11, 2017 5:27 PM

State NAACP President William Barber and other protesters are challenging the orders banning them from entering the N.C. Legislative Building.

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Wake County.

Barber and 31 other protesters were arrested May 30 at the Legislative Building during a sit-in demonstration over health care after they refused to clear the hallways. The ban was a condition of the protesters’ release from jail. They were charged with second-degree trespassing.

Because of the ban, Barber said in June he wasn’t able to join NAACP activists who sought to deliver letters to legislators about redrawing election district boundaries, including some who were threatened with arrest inside the building that day.

  • NAACP activists threatened with arrest while delivering letter to House speaker’s office

    Legislative Services Officer Paul Coble threatened to arrest activists with the N.C. NAACP Tuesday when they attempted to deliver a letter to House Speaker Tim Moore’s office.

NAACP activists threatened with arrest while delivering letter to House speaker’s office

Legislative Services Officer Paul Coble threatened to arrest activists with the N.C. NAACP Tuesday when they attempted to deliver a letter to House Speaker Tim Moore’s office.

Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Lynn Bonner: 919-829-4821, @Lynn_Bonner

