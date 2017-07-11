NC NAACP’s Barber and other protesters challenge ban on entering the Legislative Building

State NAACP President William Barber and other protesters are challenging the orders banning them from entering the N.C. Legislative Building.

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Wake County.

Barber and 31 other protesters were arrested May 30 at the Legislative Building during a sit-in demonstration over health care after they refused to clear the hallways. The ban was a condition of the protesters’ release from jail. They were charged with second-degree trespassing.

Because of the ban, Barber said in June he wasn’t able to join NAACP activists who sought to deliver letters to legislators about redrawing election district boundaries, including some who were threatened with arrest inside the building that day.